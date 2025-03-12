Sign up
Previous
Photo 3231
Daffs
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
6
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
split toning
,
rainbow2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
Good processing to turn it into that 'yellow day' image. Your calendar colours are different but it is coming together very nicely.
March 12th, 2025
katy
ace
Perfect subject for yellow split toning and a fantastic choice of composition
March 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely soft daffs.
March 12th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful
March 12th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
March 12th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Dreamy shades of warmth
March 12th, 2025
