Photo 3232
Green Olive
She wraps herself up in the floor length curtain, so all we see is her rump sticking out.
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
3
1
JackieR 🤓
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
olive
,
split toning
,
rainbow2025
Liz Milne
ace
What an adorable, sweet green Olive!
March 13th, 2025
Anne
ace
haha! Can you do a black olive too? Interesting processing
March 13th, 2025
Beverley
ace
She's so sweet… pretty shade of olive
March 13th, 2025
