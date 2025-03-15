Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3234
Bayleaf
Bayleaf is my favourite building at the open air museum. It's a Tudor house that was rescued and rebuilt for us to enjoy.
PoJT A morning of glorious sunshine to walk around the Weald and Downland Open Air Museum (home of TV's The Repair Shop)
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR 🤓
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5488
photos
220
followers
89
following
886% complete
View this month »
3227
3228
3229
3230
3231
3232
3233
3234
Latest from all albums
80
1894
3231
3232
3233
1895
1896
3234
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
15th March 2025 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
split toning
,
rainbow2025
Casablanca
ace
Oh it's years since I last went there! Really must return
March 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close