Photo 3237
Peter Palmer
I've always liked this ceramic stoneware self portrait that was made in 1976. It is situated in front of artwork ingeniously titled 'Lightbulbs' by Lisa Milroy
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
JackieR 🤓
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
ceramic
,
art
,
split toning
,
rainbow2025
