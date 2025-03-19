St Faith

Well get me today! I helped a friend get to grips with her Canon camera, she's designated photographer at her daughter's wedding!!!. We found a few useful functions, worked out how to turn off auto flash, and set manual settings. We reviewed long depth of field, aperture priority with +/- EV compensation, changing ISO and getting her confidence back. At the end of our session in the low lit church she left smiling and thanked me for keeping it all at her level.



PoJT - I foiled a shoplifting pair of teenage oiks from taking leather wallets from the shop display!