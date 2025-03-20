Previous
Droopy Tulips by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3239

Droopy Tulips

I think that they are beyond resuscitation but still look good in the wine bottle holder.
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
887% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
So lovely and creative.
March 20th, 2025  
summerfield ace
there's your pigword.
March 20th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 20th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Like the minty green, very cool 😎
March 20th, 2025  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Give them a good cut down and they will bounce back.
March 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact