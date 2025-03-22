Sign up
Photo 3241
Museum Windows
The sun was streaming through the first floor windows, so the windows were shaded with blinds.
I was hunting for shadows for my get pushed challenge and thwarted, until I spotted the shadow shapes on the blinds
22nd March 2025
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Album
Camera
Taken
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-659
JackieR
ace
@kellyanngray
another one for you
March 22nd, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
Old fashioned colours in a photo - work well here!
March 22nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Brilliant
March 22nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Well spotted.
March 22nd, 2025
