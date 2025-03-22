Previous
Museum Windows by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Museum Windows

The sun was streaming through the first floor windows, so the windows were shaded with blinds.

I was hunting for shadows for my get pushed challenge and thwarted, until I spotted the shadow shapes on the blinds
JackieR

JackieR ace
@kellyanngray another one for you
March 22nd, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Old fashioned colours in a photo - work well here!
March 22nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Brilliant
March 22nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Well spotted.
March 22nd, 2025  
