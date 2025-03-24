Previous
The Gruffalo Book as Heard Today by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3243

The Gruffalo Book as Heard Today

Smaller and easier to store than books, but a tad more expensive to buy

PoJT sad to leave but got safely home to a healthy, but still sneezy, Lodger Cat.
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

JackieR

Beverley ace
Ooo wonderful…
March 24th, 2025  
Kathy ace
I see the Gruffalo, but not sure why "it's smaller and easier to store than books" because I don't really know what I'm looking at. I like the engraving on the wood in the background. Nice mono photo,
March 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Same question as Kathy. Is is hubbies bedtime reading?
March 24th, 2025  
JackieR ace
@wakelys @randystreat it's a story telling box. There's the Gruffalo, Moana, Paddington and a load of other book characters, each about 1.5" tall, that you place on top of the box and the tale is told. Ingenious!
@beverley365 thank you
March 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Ditto
March 24th, 2025  
