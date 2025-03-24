Sign up
Previous
Photo 3243
The Gruffalo Book as Heard Today
Smaller and easier to store than books, but a tad more expensive to buy
PoJT sad to leave but got safely home to a healthy, but still sneezy, Lodger Cat.
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Tags
split toning
,
rainbow2025
Beverley
ace
Ooo wonderful…
March 24th, 2025
Kathy
ace
I see the Gruffalo, but not sure why "it's smaller and easier to store than books" because I don't really know what I'm looking at. I like the engraving on the wood in the background. Nice mono photo,
March 24th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Same question as Kathy. Is is hubbies bedtime reading?
March 24th, 2025
JackieR
ace
@wakelys
@randystreat
it's a story telling box. There's the Gruffalo, Moana, Paddington and a load of other book characters, each about 1.5" tall, that you place on top of the box and the tale is told. Ingenious!
@beverley365
thank you
March 24th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Ditto
March 24th, 2025
@beverley365 thank you