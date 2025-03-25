Sign up
Photo 3244
Campus Building
The University of Portsmouth has a lot of real estate in the city. The ground floor of this is a gym, I presume the upper floors are dedicated to education or accommodation.
To see its real colours it's on
TheDarkRoom
.
PoJT - Final session of our collaborative photography course exploring Portsmouth's heritage. I made an accordion zine with another group member with photographs discarded or unwanted by the other groups.
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
1
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5506
photos
220
followers
89
following
888% complete
Views
16
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
25th March 2025 11:34am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
split toning
,
rainbow2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking clouds.
March 25th, 2025
