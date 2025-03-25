Previous
Campus Building by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3244

Campus Building

The University of Portsmouth has a lot of real estate in the city. The ground floor of this is a gym, I presume the upper floors are dedicated to education or accommodation.

To see its real colours it's on TheDarkRoom .

PoJT - Final session of our collaborative photography course exploring Portsmouth's heritage. I made an accordion zine with another group member with photographs discarded or unwanted by the other groups.
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
888% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great looking clouds.
March 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact