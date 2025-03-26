Previous
Flag on a Stone
Flag on a Stone

My brother painted Hampshire's flag on a rock for me.
JackieR

Susan Wakely
Just to remind you where you live.
March 26th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Neat
March 26th, 2025  
