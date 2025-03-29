Previous
Partially Eclipsed by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3248

Partially Eclipsed

Not only did we help taxi 20+ skippers to and from their newly launched boats, we saw the partial solar eclipse (viewed through welding safety glass)!

PoJT- thrashed by a 2 and a half year old at Uno (he did have a bit of help from mum, but when he said 'Uno Please' my heart melted!)
JackieR

katy ace
nice subject for this duotone!
So....you AREN'T smarter than a two year old? LOL SOunds like so much fun
March 29th, 2025  
