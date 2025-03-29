Sign up
Photo 3248
Partially Eclipsed
Not only did we help taxi 20+ skippers to and from their newly launched boats, we saw the partial solar eclipse (viewed through welding safety glass)!
PoJT- thrashed by a 2 and a half year old at Uno (he did have a bit of help from mum, but when he said 'Uno Please' my heart melted!)
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
29th March 2025 11:52am
Tags
eclipse
,
split toning
,
emsworth
,
rainbow2025
katy
ace
nice subject for this duotone!
So....you AREN'T smarter than a two year old? LOL SOunds like so much fun
March 29th, 2025
So....you AREN'T smarter than a two year old? LOL SOunds like so much fun