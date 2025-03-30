Previous
Martin Parr Would've LOVED This Couple by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Martin Parr Would've LOVED This Couple

She was totally rat-arsed, he could hardly speak his chip order he was so sozzled, but they were so happy
ace
Susan Wakely ace
Great hats.
March 30th, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
What a great story and fab capture!
March 30th, 2025  
