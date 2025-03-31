Cathedral

Last one for the rainbow month of split toning and my last one for year 9. There are blanks where I have missed taking a photo a day over the years; when illness struck and a few times to test if my 365 addiction can be controlled - I suffer severe withdrawal symptoms - but I've never back filled, I think the gaps tell as big a story.



Thank you to all who mentor me, make me laugh, comment and advise. Huge thanks, as usual, go to Him; He is my biggest supporter, technical and artistic advisor and always has the final say in which image to upload when i cannot decide.