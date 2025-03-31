Previous
Cathedral by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3250

Cathedral

Last one for the rainbow month of split toning and my last one for year 9. There are blanks where I have missed taking a photo a day over the years; when illness struck and a few times to test if my 365 addiction can be controlled - I suffer severe withdrawal symptoms - but I've never back filled, I think the gaps tell as big a story.

Thank you to all who mentor me, make me laugh, comment and advise. Huge thanks, as usual, go to Him; He is my biggest supporter, technical and artistic advisor and always has the final say in which image to upload when i cannot decide.
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
890% complete

katy ace
Beautifully done here jackie and a FAV
Congratulations on the accomplishment. I like your thoughts about leaving the gaps!♥
March 31st, 2025  
