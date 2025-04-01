Sign up
Previous
Photo 3251
Buskers
We had a few hours to kill before checking in, so forced ourselves to have a beer and applaud a talented group of musicians serenading underneath our window
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
1
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
3244
3245
3246
3247
3248
3249
3250
3251
Tags
30-shots2025
,
jrbeverage
Beverley
ace
Very lovely and relaxing… super capture
April 1st, 2025
