Previous
Buskers by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3251

Buskers

We had a few hours to kill before checking in, so forced ourselves to have a beer and applaud a talented group of musicians serenading underneath our window
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
890% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Very lovely and relaxing… super capture
April 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact