Previous
Photo 3252
Fresh Lemonade
A couple of cable car rides to get to the botanical gardens cafe. Serenaded by loud, tiny frogs. Got absolutely soaked, sought shelter in a lovely cafe!
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
3
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Tags
30-shots2025
,
jrbeverages
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Looks so refreshing
April 2nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Delicious… perfect spot in nature.
April 2nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Yum, slurp.
April 2nd, 2025
