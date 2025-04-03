Sign up
Previous
Photo 3253
Madeira Wine For Breakfast?
Now to decide which of the three we tasted to purchase!
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
3
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
3rd April 2025 11:27am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2025
,
jrbeverages
narayani
ace
Lovely image
April 3rd, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
The sweetest and smoothest - then it will pour nicely over your cornflakes ;-)
April 3rd, 2025
katy
ace
I had never considered to start my day with three different glasses of wine! That might make things very interesting! I love your photo of your breakfast
April 3rd, 2025
