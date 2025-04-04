Sign up
Photo 3254
Ponchas
Ponchas is the traditional, national drink of Madeira. It comes in orange (tasty) and lemon (scrumptious!) and a few other flavours we were too tipsy to try.
Recommended to go to a particular bar, queue to get a table! We shared with a German couple who'd walked a few levadas and a Canadian couple who'd done a lot of self driving.
PoJT - a famous singer, no idea who, sang along to the street busker outside the hotel. Also up to roof top pool for swim and snooze!
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
4th April 2025 5:28pm
Tags
30-shots2025
,
jrbeverages
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Sounds like fun and the lemon drink sounds interesting
April 4th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
They look a little too easy to drink.
April 4th, 2025
