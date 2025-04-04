Previous
Ponchas by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3254

Ponchas

Ponchas is the traditional, national drink of Madeira. It comes in orange (tasty) and lemon (scrumptious!) and a few other flavours we were too tipsy to try.

Recommended to go to a particular bar, queue to get a table! We shared with a German couple who'd walked a few levadas and a Canadian couple who'd done a lot of self driving.

PoJT - a famous singer, no idea who, sang along to the street busker outside the hotel. Also up to roof top pool for swim and snooze!
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
891% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Sounds like fun and the lemon drink sounds interesting
April 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
They look a little too easy to drink.
April 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact