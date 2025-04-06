Sign up
Previous
Photo 3256
First Cuppa Back Home
Uneventful flight and cab drive home. Unpacked, first laundry load in and now sat down for a cuppa.
Apologies to UK peeps, the heatwave you've been enjoying the past week will now stop, and head south to Madeira!
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
6th April 2025 7:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2025
,
jrbeverages
Susan Wakely
ace
Back for the lovely weather.
I thought that you had a couple more days away.
April 6th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Welcome home
April 6th, 2025
