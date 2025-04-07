Sign up
Photo 3257
Instant Coffee With Breakfast in the Garden
We had one of those horribly strong coffee pod machines in the hotel and lots of lattes in cafes. Home to granules so I can have my watery coffee as weak as I like it without too much milk.
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
7th April 2025 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2024
,
jrbeverages
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I hate coffee machines! I like making my own lattes at home with a French Press the old fashioned way, but only once in the morning. The rest of the day I drink it like you. Just the tip of the teaspoon of instant decaf, though I probably have more milk than you! Nice Percy Pig mug.
April 7th, 2025
Anne
ace
Lovely to go away - but good to come home again too!
April 7th, 2025
narayani
ace
Cute cup
April 7th, 2025
katy
ace
I can’t believe you even drink, coffee! This looks like a perfect cup for it though, and I love how it color coordinates with your delicious cooking breakfast
April 7th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks at those smiling pigs.
April 7th, 2025
