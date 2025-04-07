Previous
Instant Coffee With Breakfast in the Garden by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3257

Instant Coffee With Breakfast in the Garden

We had one of those horribly strong coffee pod machines in the hotel and lots of lattes in cafes. Home to granules so I can have my watery coffee as weak as I like it without too much milk.
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
892% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I hate coffee machines! I like making my own lattes at home with a French Press the old fashioned way, but only once in the morning. The rest of the day I drink it like you. Just the tip of the teaspoon of instant decaf, though I probably have more milk than you! Nice Percy Pig mug.
April 7th, 2025  
Anne ace
Lovely to go away - but good to come home again too!
April 7th, 2025  
narayani ace
Cute cup
April 7th, 2025  
katy ace
I can’t believe you even drink, coffee! This looks like a perfect cup for it though, and I love how it color coordinates with your delicious cooking breakfast
April 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Looks at those smiling pigs.
April 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact