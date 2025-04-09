Previous
Decorator's Brew by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Spent the morning painting the changing cubicles in the Fat Face Foundation Shop. 48 hours to freshen up the whole store, including wall papering. Totally exhausting!
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
892% complete

katy ace
love the cup and sympathizing with the painting! Redoing my kitchen and wondering what in the world I was thinking!
April 9th, 2025  
