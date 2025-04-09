Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3259
Decorator's Brew
Spent the morning painting the changing cubicles in the Fat Face Foundation Shop. 48 hours to freshen up the whole store, including wall papering. Totally exhausting!
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5539
photos
219
followers
90
following
892% complete
View this month »
3252
3253
3254
3255
3256
3257
3258
3259
Latest from all albums
1914
3255
3256
1915
3257
3258
1916
3259
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
9th April 2025 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2025
,
jrbeverages
katy
ace
love the cup and sympathizing with the painting! Redoing my kitchen and wondering what in the world I was thinking!
April 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close