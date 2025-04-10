Previous
Lime and Soda by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Lime and Soda

Lunch in a pub not been in before with friends. I don't really like alcohol in the afternoon and the line and soda wend down well with veggie tagine and catching up with friends not seen for a couple of years
10th April 2025

