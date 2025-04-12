Previous
Survivor's Water by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3262

Survivor's Water

We went to an immersive "War of the Worlds" experience today. Two hours of great fun and music. There was an intermission in a bunker for refugees, that was infected with the Red Weed!
I didn't fancy a cocktail, so had a posh glass of Adam's Ale!
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Beverley ace
Funtimes… super photo
April 12th, 2025  
