Photo 3262
Survivor's Water
We went to an immersive "War of the Worlds" experience today. Two hours of great fun and music. There was an intermission in a bunker for refugees, that was infected with the Red Weed!
I didn't fancy a cocktail, so had a posh glass of Adam's Ale!
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
1
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Tags
30-shots2025
,
jrbeverages
Beverley
ace
Funtimes… super photo
April 12th, 2025
