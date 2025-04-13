Sign up
Previous
Photo 3263
Homemade Cafe in the Blubes
Took 50mm prime and 70-350mm lenses out for a walk. Found the limitations of both but had fun learning more about new camera
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
4
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5549
photos
220
followers
92
following
893% complete
View this month »
3260
84
3261
1919
1920
85
3262
3263
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
13th April 2025 11:51am
Tags
30-shots2025
,
jrbeverages
katy
ace
Nicely done and I love how the new camera strap matches the color aesthetic of your photo.
April 13th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Do I spy bluebells?
April 13th, 2025
JackieR
ace
@wakelys
they'll be at their best in a week, doing a reckie for us both!
@grammyn
accidentally so Katy!
April 13th, 2025
Merrelyn
ace
I'm looking forward to seeing your bluebells at their peak.
April 13th, 2025
