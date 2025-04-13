Previous
Homemade Cafe in the Blubes by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3263

Homemade Cafe in the Blubes

Took 50mm prime and 70-350mm lenses out for a walk. Found the limitations of both but had fun learning more about new camera
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
katy
Nicely done and I love how the new camera strap matches the color aesthetic of your photo.
April 13th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Do I spy bluebells?
April 13th, 2025  
JackieR
@wakelys they'll be at their best in a week, doing a reckie for us both!
@grammyn accidentally so Katy!
April 13th, 2025  
Merrelyn
I'm looking forward to seeing your bluebells at their peak.
April 13th, 2025  
