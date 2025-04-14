Sign up
Photo 3264
Book Club Refreshment
I found the book so unmemorable I couldn't remember who'd dunnit! On the whole it scored 6/10 - we've read worse. The spread of hot cross buns, brownies and baklava I'd give 11/10.
PoJT - not making one today, except happy memories of P.
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Photo Details
Tags
30-shots2025
,
jrbeverages
