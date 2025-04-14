Previous
Book Club Refreshment by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3264

Book Club Refreshment

I found the book so unmemorable I couldn't remember who'd dunnit! On the whole it scored 6/10 - we've read worse. The spread of hot cross buns, brownies and baklava I'd give 11/10.

PoJT - not making one today, except happy memories of P.
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

JackieR

