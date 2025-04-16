Previous
Shop Floor Cuppa by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3266

Shop Floor Cuppa

I inadvertently used the manager's mug for my tea this morning. I love how one of the staff, or volunteers, painted the classic VW van in the Foundation Shop colours!
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
894% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Anne ace
Self promotion Jackie? 🤪
April 16th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Love these VW vans
April 16th, 2025  
narayani ace
Very cool Combi
April 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact