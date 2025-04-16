Sign up
Previous
Photo 3266
Shop Floor Cuppa
I inadvertently used the manager's mug for my tea this morning. I love how one of the staff, or volunteers, painted the classic VW van in the Foundation Shop colours!
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
3
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Tags
30-shots2025
,
jrbeverages
Anne
ace
Self promotion Jackie? 🤪
April 16th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Love these VW vans
April 16th, 2025
narayani
ace
Very cool Combi
April 16th, 2025
