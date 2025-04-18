Previous
A Gardening Break with Watercress Cake by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3268

A Gardening Break with Watercress Cake

I nearly forgot my photo! I was taking a break from sorting the front garden. I've spread a bag of horse s**t in the borders and moved a few plants around.
I made a the cake yesterday, it's delicious but next time I'll tweak the recipe a tad!

18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
895% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact