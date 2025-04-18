Sign up
Photo 3268
A Gardening Break with Watercress Cake
I nearly forgot my photo! I was taking a break from sorting the front garden. I've spread a bag of horse s**t in the borders and moved a few plants around.
I made a the cake yesterday, it's delicious but next time I'll tweak the recipe a tad!
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5557
photos
221
followers
92
following
895% complete
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
18th April 2025 11:23am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
30-shots2025
,
jrbeverages
,
i hate gardening but like a tidy garden!
