Orange Tea by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3271

Orange Tea

I'm a little out of sorts today, tea and coffee don't appeal, so today I'm on water.
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
896% complete

Photo Details

narayani ace
Pretty cup. Hope you feel better soon.
April 21st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking cup and saucer. I hope that the orange tea works it’s magic.
April 21st, 2025  
Anne ace
What a lovely cup. Hope you feel back to yourself soon
April 21st, 2025  
