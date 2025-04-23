Sign up
Photo 3273
Sometimes I Put Coffee in It!
I found a teabag from Madeira hotel in my bag! It's really nice tea too!!
PoJT - a family of 6 starlings swept into the garden wolfed down bugs they'd dug up from the lawn ( well the mossy green patch)
23rd April 2025
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
30-shots2025
jrbeverages
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
You rebel, you!
April 23rd, 2025
katy
ace
That’s probably why I like you so much! Great shot of your tea/coffee cup
April 23rd, 2025
