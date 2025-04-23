Previous
Sometimes I Put Coffee in It! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Sometimes I Put Coffee in It!

I found a teabag from Madeira hotel in my bag! It's really nice tea too!!

PoJT - a family of 6 starlings swept into the garden wolfed down bugs they'd dug up from the lawn ( well the mossy green patch)
JackieR

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
You rebel, you!
April 23rd, 2025  
katy ace
That’s probably why I like you so much! Great shot of your tea/coffee cup
April 23rd, 2025  
