Perfect! Tea in a Latte Mug by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3274

Perfect! Tea in a Latte Mug

Having freaked out a few mug contents purists yesterday, here's another to perturb you!

I usually have two if these before I start my day, and then wonder why I need frequent loo trips!!
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
😅😅 I like it. Very important to rehydrate in the mornings. 👍
April 24th, 2025  
katy ace
Very colorful photo. Did you make the tea cozy? I laughed at your tag.
April 24th, 2025  
