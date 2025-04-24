Sign up
Photo 3274
Perfect! Tea in a Latte Mug
Having freaked out a few mug contents purists yesterday, here's another to perturb you!
I usually have two if these before I start my day, and then wonder why I need frequent loo trips!!
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5569
photos
221
followers
92
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
24th April 2025 9:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2025
,
jrbeverages
,
oh the clutter i had to move away there was so much - my tea cooled down
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
😅😅 I like it. Very important to rehydrate in the mornings. 👍
April 24th, 2025
katy
ace
Very colorful photo. Did you make the tea cozy? I laughed at your tag.
April 24th, 2025
