Previous
Another Lime and Soda by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3275

Another Lime and Soda

Quirky pub decor, the divider is rolling pins!
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
897% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
I like how you've shown the rolling pins - and it looks like a relaxing spot for a drink..
April 25th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
April 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I like the idea of repurposing rolling pins.
April 25th, 2025  
katy ace
The drink looks quite refreshing, and the background is very fascinating
April 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact