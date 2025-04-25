Sign up
Photo 3275
Another Lime and Soda
Quirky pub decor, the divider is rolling pins!
25th April 2025
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
25th April 2025 6:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2025
,
jrbeverages
Rob Z
ace
I like how you've shown the rolling pins - and it looks like a relaxing spot for a drink..
April 25th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
April 25th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I like the idea of repurposing rolling pins.
April 25th, 2025
katy
ace
The drink looks quite refreshing, and the background is very fascinating
April 25th, 2025
