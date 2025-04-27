Previous
West Dean Tea by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
West Dean Tea

The floral arrangements in the cafe are always fresh and pretty.

PoJT spotted a hare in a field, it bounded away quickly

Last year I was here with legographers!
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

JackieR

Gillian Brown ace
Lovely.
April 27th, 2025  
narayani ace
Pretty composition
April 27th, 2025  
