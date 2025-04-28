Previous
Raffle Prize by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3278

Raffle Prize

Won this years ago, it's designed by Heidi Klum and supports a charity "Whatever it Takes"

Before deploying mower and dandelion digger-upperer, had a coffee.
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Photo Details

katy ace
What a beautiful looking cup, and a lovely setting for your cuppa. It would be hard to start all that extra stuff you were talking about after enjoying this.

Would it be possible for you to come and do the dandelions on my yard as well?
April 28th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A cuppa is always to start a project.
April 28th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
That is a very interesting looking cup but is it difficult to pick up with the handle shaped like that?
April 28th, 2025  
