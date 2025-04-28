Sign up
Previous
Photo 3278
Raffle Prize
Won this years ago, it's designed by Heidi Klum and supports a charity "Whatever it Takes"
Before deploying mower and dandelion digger-upperer, had a coffee.
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
3
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
katy
ace
What a beautiful looking cup, and a lovely setting for your cuppa. It would be hard to start all that extra stuff you were talking about after enjoying this.
Would it be possible for you to come and do the dandelions on my yard as well?
April 28th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A cuppa is always to start a project.
April 28th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
That is a very interesting looking cup but is it difficult to pick up with the handle shaped like that?
April 28th, 2025
