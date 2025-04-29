Previous
Late Lunch by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3279

Late Lunch

Last one tomorrow, been more difficult than I envisaged it would be
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
898% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KWind ace
So true!!
April 29th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Love it.
April 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact