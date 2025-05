Forest of Bere Bluebells

I've not visited the Forest of Bere before today, and the bluebells were probably stunning 10 days ago.



It's the law that I start May with a half and half of blubes, usually walking the woods with my friend. She has joined me most years since 2018, but this year has a terrible excuse not to join me. It's too far to travel from Australia



PoJT - Dedicated to P, for whom we wore bright colours today