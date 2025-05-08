Previous
Shakespeare's Birthplace by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3288

Shakespeare's Birthplace

An interesting tour, learnt quite a bit. Watched an actor, played with a Tudor toy ( you catch a ball on string on a handle) managed it 3 times!

We also did a tour of RSC costumes - only us 2 on the visit, so interesting.

Sounds great fun.
May 8th, 2025  
