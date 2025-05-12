Previous
Another Tree by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3292

Another Tree

John Constable did many sketches of tree bark to practice getting the textures in paint.
Using this as inspiration for an entry to current artist challenge.

Packing up, it rained most of the night so it's all a tad damp!!
12th May 2025 12th May 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ah, interesting topic to choose. Nice one.
May 12th, 2025  
narayani ace
Looking lush. Camping in the rain (even in a Van) is not much fun.
May 12th, 2025  
william wooderson ace
He's one of my favourite artists of all time!
May 12th, 2025  
