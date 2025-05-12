Sign up
Previous
Photo 3292
Another Tree
John Constable did many sketches of tree bark to practice getting the textures in paint.
Using
this
as inspiration for an entry to current artist challenge.
Packing up, it rained most of the night so it's all a tad damp!!
12th May 2025
12th May 25
3
0
Tags
ac-constable2025
,
mayhalf-2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ah, interesting topic to choose. Nice one.
May 12th, 2025
narayani
ace
Looking lush. Camping in the rain (even in a Van) is not much fun.
May 12th, 2025
william wooderson
ace
He's one of my favourite artists of all time!
May 12th, 2025
