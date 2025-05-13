Sign up
Photo 3293
Looking Across the Harbour
This couple are standing on what is locally known as the hot walls, below them is a small shingle beach- packed with sunbathers
13th May 2025
13th May 25
JackieR
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Tags
mayhalf-2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely framed.
May 13th, 2025
Monica
Lovely compositon
May 13th, 2025
katy
ace
beautifully done. It almost looks like an illustration for a story book!
May 13th, 2025
