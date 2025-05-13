Previous
Looking Across the Harbour by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3293

Looking Across the Harbour

This couple are standing on what is locally known as the hot walls, below them is a small shingle beach- packed with sunbathers
13th May 2025 13th May 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely framed.
May 13th, 2025  
Monica
Lovely compositon
May 13th, 2025  
katy ace
beautifully done. It almost looks like an illustration for a story book!
May 13th, 2025  
