Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3294
Refracion
My get pushed was up do refraction with water and a glass.
Think can shoehorn in for half half too!
14th May 2025
14th May 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5615
photos
217
followers
89
following
902% complete
View this month »
3287
3288
3289
3290
3291
3292
3293
3294
Latest from all albums
3290
3291
1946
3292
1947
88
3293
3294
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
14th May 2025 2:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
mayhalf-2025
,
get-pushed-667
JackieR
ace
@dkbarnett
here you go, hope this will do?
May 14th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cool. I like it.
May 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close