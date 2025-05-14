Previous
Refracion by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Refracion

My get pushed was up do refraction with water and a glass.

Think can shoehorn in for half half too!
JackieR

@dkbarnett here you go, hope this will do?
May 14th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool. I like it.
May 14th, 2025  
