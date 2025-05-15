Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3295
Here's Your Earworm For The Day!
Think I've gone this as a halfnhalf before too!
PoJT - I could have hugged two traffic wardens! When I told them I'd paid using the app, they advised me I'd mistyped TheVan's registration, but they wouldn't be issuing a fine. Phew!!!
15th May 2025
15th May 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5618
photos
217
followers
89
following
902% complete
View this month »
3288
3289
3290
3291
3292
3293
3294
3295
Latest from all albums
3292
1947
88
3293
3294
89
3295
1948
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
15th May 2025 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sixws-156
,
mayhalf-2025
Merrelyn
ace
Nice H&H.
May 15th, 2025
narayani
ace
Nice halfnhalf and well done with avoiding a fine
May 15th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Put that on record.the wardens on the Island are renowned for being mean. Please that there are some nice ones.
May 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close