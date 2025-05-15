Previous
Here's Your Earworm For The Day! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3295

Here's Your Earworm For The Day!

Think I've gone this as a halfnhalf before too!

PoJT - I could have hugged two traffic wardens! When I told them I'd paid using the app, they advised me I'd mistyped TheVan's registration, but they wouldn't be issuing a fine. Phew!!!
15th May 2025 15th May 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
902% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Merrelyn ace
Nice H&H.
May 15th, 2025  
narayani ace
Nice halfnhalf and well done with avoiding a fine
May 15th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Put that on record.the wardens on the Island are renowned for being mean. Please that there are some nice ones.
May 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact