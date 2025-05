Raises the Dead, Kills the Living

A beautiful native flower, this one appears every two years.

In 'olden days' the leaves were used to treat dropsy, or as we know it heart failure. If you take Digoxin, the active chemical originated in this plant.Too much of the drug, and the leaf, will however kill, so the balance of the prescription today, and in the past, was delicate to preserve - or take- life!