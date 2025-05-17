Previous
The Actors' Perspective by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
We did a behind the scenes tour of Chichester Festival Theatre this morning. Fascinating to see costumes, wigs, makeup areas for the current production and to then to go on, and below, the stage.

PoJT - ( WARNING ⚠️ C Word Alert!) Booked myself onto a Christmas Festive Lino-cut Workshop in November.
katy ace
What a fascinating perspective. It sounds like a wonderful tour.

I must confess I had an entirely different word anticipated in your alert😳
May 17th, 2025  
