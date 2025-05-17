Sign up
Previous
Photo 3297
The Actors' Perspective
We did a behind the scenes tour of Chichester Festival Theatre this morning. Fascinating to see costumes, wigs, makeup areas for the current production and to then to go on, and below, the stage.
PoJT - ( WARNING ⚠️ C Word Alert!) Booked myself onto a Christmas Festive Lino-cut Workshop in November.
17th May 2025
17th May 25
1
0
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5620
photos
217
followers
89
following
Tags
theatre
,
chichester
,
mayhalf-2025
katy
ace
What a fascinating perspective. It sounds like a wonderful tour.
I must confess I had an entirely different word anticipated in your alert😳
May 17th, 2025
I must confess I had an entirely different word anticipated in your alert😳