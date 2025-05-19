Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 3299
A Few Weeks' Worth of Ironing
My get pushed this week is to photograph something unexpected.
This will not come as unexpected to my challenger, and probably my sister-in-law, I loathe ironing! I wait until I need an item in the mountain, and then iron the lot, in one go.
Today I ironed in the sunshine, and unexpectedly found I have an awful lot of white tops!
19th May 2025
19th May 25
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
halfmay-2025
,
get-pushed-668
John Falconer
ace
Love it! I live on my own and I’m not sure where the iron even is.
May 19th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
LOL but now you have to keep them uncrushed till you actually want to wear them. I tend to leave the ironing board up in the guest room and iron things one at a time when needed. Works for me as long as we don’t have a guest.
May 19th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
I can’t remember the last time I ironed, the wrinkles drop out eventually with body heat 🙂
May 19th, 2025
Liz Gooster
ace
Funny photo and caption! And you do have a lot of white tops. I am a fellow ironing resister … 😆
May 19th, 2025
moni kozi
I do the same: wait until I need an item in the mountain, most likely below the top half of it. So only then fo I push myself to iron. But I do like ironing.
May 19th, 2025
narayani
ace
I have a whole section of my wardrobe I never wear because it needs ironing
May 19th, 2025
katy
ace
What is ironing?!
Nicely, composed image, and ironing outside would be probably more fun than inside. I have never thought to do that before.
May 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
And just like that it’s done!…
May 19th, 2025
