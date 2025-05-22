Previous
Oops, Another Cafe by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3302

Oops, Another Cafe

The wall belongs to the Italianate garden the windows to the cafe!
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
904% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact