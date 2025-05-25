Sign up
Previous
Photo 3305
The Battle Continues
Mr W continues to wage his war on the sgwiggles that raid the bird feeders.
25th May 2025
25th May 25
2
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5634
photos
217
followers
89
following
905% complete
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
24th May 2025 10:39am
Privacy
Public
Tags
mayhalf-2025
,
a bit more of sue's shed!
Susan Wakely
ace
And don’t forget the pigeons.
May 25th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Those openings look to big to keep him out.
May 25th, 2025
