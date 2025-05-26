Dave is 80!

We spent the day with a very excited toddler at the Watercress Line who were hosting Thomas the Tank engine and friends.



We had two rides with Thomas (or Dave as Mattel insist he's called when in storage) our toddler rode two miniature trains and we were entertained by The Fat Controller (or Sir Topham Hat as Mattel insist he's now called) and some silly humans who probably went to RADA to train to deliver the slap-stick script!!



Thomas was first published 80 years ago! Bet the Reverend Awdry didn't predict the hooplah that now surrounds his characters!



PoJT - We were so lucky with the weather- it only rained while we picnicked under cover