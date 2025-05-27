Sign up
Photo 3307
Typical English Weather for the Cruisers
These poor people off the cruise boat looking around the hot walls of Old Portsmouth were as wet as we were!
27th May 2025
27th May 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Tags
mayhalf-2025
Beverley
ace
Nice cheerful brolly…
May 27th, 2025
