Photo 3309
Outside Costa
Real bricks and fake grass and flowers
PoJT - a morning of YouTubing and learning the basic functions of my Sony! I think I've got my head around the various autofocus settings!
29th May 2025
29th May 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Tags
mayhalf-2025
Beverley
ace
A great h&h
May 29th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful H&H
May 29th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Fun!
May 29th, 2025
