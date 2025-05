Hmmmm Not Quite a Cibosity

The PigGang choose a weird word a month to interpret in a photo. This month's is "cibosity" a large cache of food.



When our uni-students returned home in the holidays, the first thing they did was open the 'fridge and complain it was empty! This 'fridge certainly wouldn't pass muster - but then again it was emptied by one of those students, and her toddler, at the weekend!