Not Bad Aiming

Had an activities day, choice of sailing or archery and bushcraft ( setting fire to stuff!)



I'm strongly left eyed, and once I was given a left handed bow, was able to hit the target. This was my third go.



Uploading for the prompt for 52 weeks, revenge. Revenge needs to be targeted, aimed correctly and probably best not done at all.



I'm going to have a couple of good bruises on my forearm!



PoJT - met volunteers I've only heard of on the rota/group chat, sun shone and I set fire to stuff!! Oh and learnt King Alfred's Cake fungi are dry and solid and once weathered are great firelighters!