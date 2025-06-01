Sign up
Photo 3312
Not Bad Aiming
Had an activities day, choice of sailing or archery and bushcraft ( setting fire to stuff!)
I'm strongly left eyed, and once I was given a left handed bow, was able to hit the target. This was my third go.
Uploading for the prompt for 52 weeks, revenge. Revenge needs to be targeted, aimed correctly and probably best not done at all.
I'm going to have a couple of good bruises on my forearm!
PoJT - met volunteers I've only heard of on the rota/group chat, sun shone and I set fire to stuff!! Oh and learnt King Alfred's Cake fungi are dry and solid and once weathered are great firelighters!
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Tags
52jr25
,
52wc-2025-w22
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
My lad teaches all of those things at work! You didn't do too badly at all there. I love archery, so much fun. I always wear a wrist splint when I do it though - helps me stay steady and not hurt myself lol
June 1st, 2025
