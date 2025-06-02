Previous
Rude Cow! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3313

Rude Cow!

Asked her to pose, she stuck her tongue out at me!

PoJT first trip out to the pictures in ages. The Salt Path stuck mainly to the book with a couple of detours!
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Corinne C ace
lol, beautiful portrait
June 2nd, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
Lovely.
June 2nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous colour cow…
June 2nd, 2025  
Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
You've got this licked, my favourite breed of cow. FAV
June 2nd, 2025  
