Photo 3313
Photo 3313
Rude Cow!
Asked her to pose, she stuck her tongue out at me!
PoJT first trip out to the pictures in ages. The Salt Path stuck mainly to the book with a couple of detours!
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
4
3
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5649
photos
216
followers
89
following
907% complete
3306
3307
3308
3309
3310
3311
3312
3313
3310
1958
266
3311
1959
1960
3312
3313
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
2nd June 2025 3:37pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
cattle
,
tongue
Corinne C
ace
lol, beautiful portrait
June 2nd, 2025
Gillian Brown
ace
Lovely.
June 2nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous colour cow…
June 2nd, 2025
Lady Magpie (Heather)
ace
You've got this licked, my favourite breed of cow. FAV
June 2nd, 2025
